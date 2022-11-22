A wolf in need is a friend indeed! Bhediya’s latest track sees Varun Dhawan and his trusted wolfpack set out on a special road trip with a cosy vintage car for company.

‘Baaki Sab Theek’ is a quirky melody that features Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Banerjee and Paalin Kabak driving through the serene roads of Arunachal as they hum the groovy tune. The song perfectly captures the camaraderie and bond between the three friends. The age old Maruti 800 used by them also sparks a bout of nostalgia.

The most unique part about the track is its funky lingo that is on fleek with the whole ‘road trip with buddies’ vibe.

Talking about the song, composers Sachin-Jigar say, “Baaki Sab Theek is a young and fresh tune with a cool and casual mood.Song speaks of so many cool things u might do to kill time On long road trip ! Next time on ur journey u can use this song and thank us later!”

Baaki Sab Theek has been composed by Sachin-Jigar, with vocals from Sachin Sanghvi, Jigar Saraiya & Amitabh Bhattacharya. The song’s lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

After three sensational chartbusters, Bhediya’s latest track seems to be a laid-back delight that makes for the perfect long drive companion…. because in the end, baaki sab theek!

Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan present, ‘Bhediya’. A Maddock Films production, directed by Amar Kaushik, produced by Dinesh Vijan and starring Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee among others, is releasing in cinemas Pan-India in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in 2D and 3D on 25th November 2022.

