Bharat Public Review: This Salman Khan Starrer Is ‘Full Of Everything’

Bharat Public Review: Salman Khan’s Bharat is here & so is Eid! The double festivities are enough to tackle the first match of Cricket’s World Cup having India playing against South Africa. There were some eyebrows raised when people got to know the movie releasing on the same day as India’s first match.

But the reviews pouring in indicate the word of mouth is on the positive side, and the morning occupancy shows the stardom of Salman Khan. A good opening was expected but this has opened more than just ‘good’. Let’s go through some public reviews of Bharat:

#OneWordReview#Bharat – BLOCKBUSTER 🔥

A movie Full of Everything Action, Emotion, Humour ! Great Performance by #SalmanKhan & #katrinakaif. Ali abbas jaffer direction shines in all department.#BharatReview — Nehha Pendse ™🌻🌟 (@NehaPendseFC) June 5, 2019

Watched #Bharat #FDFS the film is blockbuster full on entertainment paisa vasool movie it was and listening to the songs of @VishalDadlani @ShekharRavjiani on a big screen was totally different experience loved each and every bit of the movie Thank you @aliabbaszafar. — Shiv (@Music_V_S) June 5, 2019

When I gave #Bharat 3*, I also added that it'll set box office on fire. Because Salman + Eid is a deadly combo and #Bharat is actually a 'ENTERTAINING' Film. So it will score big. But its not a masterpiece or Salman's Best film or so. Its Good one and best for Biz due to Eid. — AAVISHKAR (@aavishhkar) June 5, 2019

Kaun bola tha #khans ka era khatam aaj #Bharat dhoom macha degi @BeingSalmanKhan ab bari @iamsrk or amir Khan ki hai just choos good scripts guys ND rest we as audience dekhlengey #khanspower bring it on ♥️♥️♥️#khanseraforever 😎 — Aditya Vikram Singh (@AdityaV39014042) June 5, 2019

Bhai ne rula Diya #BHARAT — Charanjeev (@theflyingsikh) June 5, 2019

#Bharat 2nd has its heart in the right place emotion is the usp of the film and it worked for me editing could have been better in the second half and climax could have been better — punit jhawar (@beingpuneetj) June 5, 2019

my mom dad just came back after watching the first show and they both literally can’t stop blabber about how amazing Katrina was in the movie ❤️

I’m gonna watch it tomorrrowwwww ! #Bharat #BharatReview — ɪɴᴅɪᴀ 💙 (@akritixx) June 5, 2019

#Bharat :

Don't wait for reviews

Just Go and watch the film🌠

Actually, it's a must watch film.🤘

Full of emotions..😍@BeingSalmanKhan is just awesome in each n every role🙏

A full family entertainer movie#BharatWithFamily#BharatReview

"Bhai ne iss baar emotional kr diya" 💕 pic.twitter.com/nwRKtGA3b6 — яιѕнι◐.̃◐#мο∂ι (@being_rishi7) June 5, 2019

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean film “Ode To My Father”. It is produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

The film also stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu and Nora Fatehi, among others. It released today and is all set to enjoy an extended weekend.

