Bharat Public Review: Salman Khan’s Bharat is here & so is Eid! The double festivities are enough to tackle the first match of Cricket’s World Cup having India playing against South Africa. There were some eyebrows raised when people got to know the movie releasing on the same day as India’s first match.

But the reviews pouring in indicate the word of mouth is on the positive side, and the morning occupancy shows the stardom of Salman Khan. A good opening was expected but this has opened more than just ‘good’. Let’s go through some public reviews of Bharat:

Bharat Public Review: This Salman Khan Starrer Is 'Full Of Everything'
Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean film “Ode To My Father”. It is produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

The film also stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu and Nora Fatehi, among others. It released today and is all set to enjoy an extended weekend.

