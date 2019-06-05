Bharat Box Office Day 1: Comparing The 40 Crores+ Openers! Salman Khan To Be The First Khan To Have 2 Movies In The List?

Bharat Box Office Day 1: After much anticipation, Salman Khan’s Eid release, Bharat, has finally hit the theatres today. As expected from a Dabangg Khan movie, the response is crazy as fans are literally going la la over it, the proof of which is a blockbuster morning occupancy and advance booking trends!

Now, the question comes to how much will this Ali Abbas Zafar directorial earn on its Day 1? Let’s compare it to the top 4 (40+ crores) highest Bollywood openers of all time and check the probabilities!

Thugs Of Hindostan:

The much-awaited union of Amitabh Bachchan & Aamir Khan with the additional masala of Suriayya – Katrina Kaif, create a huge buzz amongst cinegoers. One knows that when its Aamir, things can never go wrong. Unfortunately, this wasn’t the case with Thugs Of Hindostan, but the faith amongst the fans could be seen with the opening day box office numbers of 50.75 crores, which made it to the Highest Bollywood opening of all time!

Happy New Year:

Shah Rukh Khan and BFF Farah Khan’s combo has always proved out to be a success, and fans are well aware of it. This musical comedy action drama was another proof of it as it rightly struck with the audience. But the pre-release buzz was massive, also because Deepika Padukone -SRK’s jodi is amongst B’wood favourites. All the factors combined to give it a 44.97 crores collection on Day 1.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Does this one even need an explanation? Baahubali was one of those blockbuster projects that the film industry will always remember. This S.S. Rajamouli directorial which led fans wonder “Kattapa ne Baahubali Ko Kyu Mara” and thus, the unmatchable anticipation existed! Starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty & Tamannaah drew viewers insane right from its Day 1. It collected 41 crores in the Hindi version and there was never a looking back in its lifetime ever since.

Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo

A romance film directed by Sooraj Barjatya that our Sallu bhai is a part of, is the buzz even a matter of being measured? The sizzling chemistry with Sonam Kapoor was evident in the songs itself, which went onto become superhits in itself. Fans couldn’t wait any further and the result was a 40.35 crores opening.

Now, considering the successful advance bookings, a massive 50-60% morning occupancy today, and of course, the positive word of mouth that’s spreading, all things seem to be going in the favour of Bharat. Although, the World Cup match may act as a barrier, but the superstar’s fan base wouldn’t seem to be much affected by it.

Only time will tell whether Bharat manages to surpass any of the above movies and garner a 40+ crores opening, but all we can say is the probability of it is definitely high!

