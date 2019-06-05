Bharat Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy: Salman Khan VS Thugs Of Hindostan, Happy New Year, Baahubali 2 & Others – A Detailed Comparison

Bharat Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy: After a gap of almost a year, Salman Khan is back with a gift of Bharat to all the lovers of commercial potboilers, thus making the auspicious occasion of Eid more cheerful. Tracing the journey of Salman’s titular character, the movie marks his reunion with Katrina Kaif and director Ali Abbas Zafar. Being one of the highly awaited movies, Bharat has opened brilliantly at the ticket windows and managed to record one of the best morning occupancies for any Bollywood movie.

Bharat, with a morning occupancy of 55-60% across the country, is surprisingly on the same lines as the biggies- Thugs Of Hindostan and Sanju, which recorded the same range of 55-60% occupancy. But owing to the higher ticket rates and huge screen count, Thugs managed a record-breaking numbers of above 50 crores. Salman 2016 Eid release Sultan was quite higher with an occupancy of 70-75% in the morning shows. Here the major factor that worked in the favour was the chartbuster music by Vishal-Shekhar.

Another movie in the list is Salman’s Diwali release, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, which recorded a huge occupancy of 70-75% in the morning shows. Being a clean family entertainer and reunion of Khan and director Sooraj Barjatya after a span of 16 years, attracted the flock to the cinemas. Shah Rukh Khan’s Happy New Year exceeded all the expectations on its opening day and showed a staggering occupancy of 75-80% in the morning shows.

And now comes the mightiest one, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi), which still holds the highest occupancy record (excluding Hollywood releases) for the morning shows. Backed by the terrific buzz, the movie recorded occupancy of 80-85% in the morning shows across the country. More importantly, this SS Rajamouli directorial was a non-holiday opener.

Having said that, Bharat is still in the league of the all-time highest openers and only interesting fact remains that how it will fare in the evening and night shows with India’s first Cricket world cup match being scheduled.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!