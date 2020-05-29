Bejan Daruwala, Renowned Astrologer & The Man Who Predicted Sanjay Gandhi’s Death & Narendra Modi’s Rise, Passes Away

Bejan Daruwala was considered one of the best astrologers in India. Not just in the country, but he and his prediction skills were renowned globally. However, the famed astrologer has breathed his last today at the age of 90. It is being reported that the astrologer passed away owing to COVID-19 complications.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani took to Twitter and expressed condolence. Breaking the news of Bejan Daruwala passing away, Mr. Rupani tweeted, “Saddened by the demise of renowned Astrologer Shri Bejan Daruwalla. I pray for the departed soul. My condolences. Om Shanti…”

Saddened by the demise of renowned Astrologer Shri Bejan Daruwalla. I pray for the departed soul. My condolences. Om Shanti… — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) May 29, 2020

Reports suggest that Bejan Daruwala passed away at a private hospital in Ahmedabad. However, there is no official statement from the family members of that acclaimed astrologer yet. For those of you living under the rock, Bejan Daruwala had several high profile clients like Mr. Narendra Modi and several veteran B-town actors as well.

While Bejan Daruwala had predicted Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s wedding, he has also foretold Mr. Narendra Modi becoming the Indian Prime Minister. He is also known for making several accurate predictions such as the death of Sanjay Gandhi, the rise of Indian nationalist Bhartiya Janata Party, the Kargil War and the Gujarat/ Bhuj Earthquake.

Bejan Daruwala had also predicted immense fortune would come the way of Shah Rukh Khan after his acquisition of the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders. May his soul rest in peace.

We pray for the family of the veteran fortune teller to have the strength to cope with their loss.

