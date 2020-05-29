Akshay Kumar has always been an inspiration for many due to his praiseworthy deeds. He was the first out of all the B Town celebs to lend a helping hand to government amid the pandemic. But do you know, he did something recently which is being criticized by netizens? Read on to know more.

The latest reports that are flowing in states that Akshay Kumar booked a passenger flight to accommodate only his sister, her two children and a maid. This report didn’t go down well with netizens, who trolled him for using the power of status and money.

The source close to the actor quoted to India Forums by saying, “This morning Akshay booked a whole passenger flight and got it converted into a Charted Flight for his sister and her two kids, a daughter and a son, and her maid to fly to Delhi from Bombay.”

“The flight had a capacity of 186 passengers but only 4 travelled. Apart from his 3 family members and their maid, the flight just had four crew members taking care of their needs and two pilots and one ACM (Additional Crew Member). There was no special treatment given to them except for the regular protocol of sanitisation process and safety measures related to COVID-19 that have been laid down by the Government. However, one loader was assigned for them to carry their baggage,” the source added further.

As soon as the news went viral, one user wrote on Twitter, “This is totally wrong. Those people who are needy and no as rich as Akshay kumar must be waiting another day or 2 or don’t know for how many more days they need to wait for the next flight to go home so place where 70-80 can go home. Here is only 4 people who booked the entire flight!!He should have given his private jet.”

Check out some other reactions:

Akshay bhaiya ap apni sister k lie Puri flight book kr skte ho to kya ap is sister k lie Kuch nhi kr skte ham bhi to apki sister hai please me financial help kr dijie me ek small baby hai husband ki job nhi hai ap please itna jr dijie jisse apki sister ki life mein koi dukh na ho — Sonu (@Sonu62033009) May 29, 2020

privileged nationalist! #Aatamnirbhar Akshay Kumar 🙄

migrants are died of hunger and walked miles to reach home and he booked a whole flight for his family 👏🏼#Hypocrite pic.twitter.com/aRQXJA58XL — Moana_Mui ‏قلبِ مومنه (@Momina___) May 29, 2020

While some other netizens are clearing the air by stating that it’s fake news. Let’s wait for something official to come out!

