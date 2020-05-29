5YearsOfPremam Trends As Nivin Pauly & Sai Pallavi’s Fans Celebrate The Milestone

Nivin Pauly and Sai Pallavi fans can’t contain their excitement, as one of the most loved Malayalam romantic drama Premam clocked in its 5th anniversary today. Premam which released in 2015 was one of the biggest hits of that year in the Malayalam film industry. The film was highly appreciated and well-received by fans with both hands.

The film’s success wasn’t just limited to the Malayalee audience or in the state of Kerala. The non-Malayalee audience who caught up with the film too had praises for Premam. The film’s success took Mollywood heartthrob Nivin Pauly’s career to the very next level, following which he became one of the most sought after actors down south.

Though Premam was Sai Pallavi’s very first film in Malayalam, the actress with her natural talent and acting won hearts with her character Malar. The actress in numerous interviews had stated that her Kerala fans refuse to call her real name, as they choose to prefer her with her character name Malar from Premam.

Apart from story and acting, Premam’s music too was an instant hit among music lovers and cine-goers.

As the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi starrer clocked in its 5th anniversary, fans took internet by storm with trend #5YearsOfPremam.

#5YearsOfPremam

Oneside school love😻

Black shirt

Beard

Malareeee😍🥰

Malar teacher😍😍

Broken💔

Red velvet 😋

Celine❤️

One of the fav movies💯 pic.twitter.com/BK3iGRE6JL — kirukalskiki (@kiki_kirukals) May 29, 2020

One of the finest movie i watched till date. This is the movie which shows exact representation of phases of our love life. And this is the movie where i fall in love with @Sai_Pallavi92 and didn't find replacement yet.#5YearsOfPremam @NivinOfficial#premam pic.twitter.com/xH4UKj0en7 — Captain Jackva (@jannat_lub) May 29, 2020

Died laughing especially during the Vijay Fort / Soubin scenes !!! So many things to say about this ! A great experience it was 😊#Premam#5YearsOfPremam — ImUtopian (@ImUtopian1990) May 29, 2020

Following the success of Premam which was helmed by Alphonse Putharen, the film was later remade in Telugu with same name. The Telugu version had Naga Chaitanya and Shruti Haasan in lead roles.

