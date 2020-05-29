Prithviraj Sukumaran Finishes Off His 7 Days Institutional Quarantine, To Spend A Week Practicing Home Quarantine

Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran’s seven days of institutional quarantine ends and he will now be on seven days of home quarantine.

Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a photograph of himself on Instagram. In the image, he is seen in a dark green T-shirt and blue jeans. He is wearing a mask and rubber gloves.

“My 7 days off institutional quarantine ends today. Now off to the next 7 days of home quarantine. A huge thanks to @oldharbourhotel and its extremely well-trained staff for the hospitality and care. PS: To all those who are going to or already in-home quarantine, remember..going home doesn’t mean the end of your quarantine period,” Prithviraj Sukumaran wrote with the image.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He urged everyone to abide by quarantine regulations.

“Do abide strictly by all quarantine regulations and make sure no person belonging to the high-risk population group as stipulated by the authorities is at home. @iamedgarpinto@kashiartcafe,” Prithviraj Sukumaran said.

The actor along with over 50-member cast and crew of the Malayalam film “Aaadujeevitham”, was stranded at a desert camp in Jordan since March 12 following the COVID-19 outbreak. He recently returned to India on a special flight as part of the Centre’s Vande Bharat Mission.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!