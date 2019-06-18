Before Kabir Singh’s Release, Shahid Kapoor’s Next Project REVEALED?

It’s just three days to go for Shahid Kapoor’s latest project Kabir Singh to release and the excitement definitely has no end. He plays the role of a doctor who gets in a self-destructive mode as his love interest gets married to someone else. He is all ready to impress his fans on June 21st. Now, the latest buzz is that there is a new project Shahid is going to work on, the Dingko Singh biopic.

There is no confirm news but a source close to Pinkvilla has revealed the same as, “Shahid really wanted to kickstart the Dingko Singh biopic but there are some creative issues on the same. They are reworking on the script and once they are both happy, only then will Shahid begin the boxer’s biopic.”

The same source reveals, “Shahid has been in talks with Nikkhil Advani for a film for the last few months. Both Nikkhil and Shahid have been sitting together on meetings and deciding how the script can be bettered. It’s again in the drama space and Shahid has really liked the idea. He has already given his verbal nod to the film but is yet to sign on the dotted line. If everything goes well, he will begin Nikkhil’s film after Kabir Singh. He also plans to take a small family trip in between.”

The film will be produced by Nikkhil’s Emmay Entertainment. He’s also signed Shahid’s co-star, Kiara Advani, for another production venture- Indoo Ki Jawaani.

