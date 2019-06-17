Kabir Singh Box Office: Will It Become Shahid Kapoor’s Highest Solo Opener?

After mixed bag of releases in 2018, Shahid Kapoor is all set for a smashing return with his upcoming romantic thriller Kabir Singh. With the positive response to the trailer and songs, the movie is touted to be Shahid’s first solo 100 crore grosser at the box office.

Right from its first look teaser, Kabir Singh became the topic of discussion and amongst the interesting releases to watch out for. Be it the striking trailer or the chartbuster music, the movie is grabbing the eyeballs for all the good reasons and set to open big on coming Friday, i.e. 21st June. Also, the underperformance of Salman Khan’s Bharat will prove beneficial in pulling the crowd to the theatres, who are eagerly waiting to catch some interesting watch.

Speaking about the start of the movie, let’s take a look at Shahid Kapoor’s biggest openers (solo) till date:

Shaandaar

It could be stated as one of the biggest debacles in Shahid Kapoor’s career, despite clocking all-time highest opening for him. Backed by popular music and star cast, the movie opened with 13.10 crores at the ticket windows.

Udta Punjab

Though a multi-starrer, Shahid Kapoor’s character had an important part to play in the movie. Udta Punjab landed in a controversy with the censor board, which actually was a blessing in disguise for the movie. It recorded the start of 10.05 crores on opening day.

R…Rajkumar

Directed by Prabhudheva, R…Rajkumar is the third highest opener for Shahid Kapoor. The movie benefitted from chartbuster music and popular one-liners. It accumulated 9.50 crores on opening day.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu

Batti Gul Meter Chalu was a social drama based on the issue of inflated electricity bills. Right from the start, the movie stayed low in pre-release buzz, which caused it to take a slow start at the box office. The movie took a start of 6.76 crores on opening day.

Mausam

Mausam is still amongst Shahid Kapoor top openers of all time, which was released way back in 2011. Featuring Sonam Kapoor in a lead, the movie scored an opening of 6.75 crores.

