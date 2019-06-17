Telugu Actress Sri Reddy Accuses Vishal: “Without Taking Sexual Commitment, He Will Not Work”

Telugu actress, Sri Reddy has been in the headlines for a while now. Like Tanushree Dutta brought in the wave of #MeToo to Bollywood, Reddy did the same in Down South. Time and again, she has made bold statements against various top film-makers/ actors and now, under her radar is actor Vishal. The actress has accused him of taking sexual favours in return of providing roles along with calling him a fraud.

It all started with Sri taking to her Facebook account as she led a spree of posts revealing everything. She wrote, “Vishal is a cheat; I swear in the name of my mother and my profession, Vishal, even if you destroy my life or try to have me killed, I will say the same thing, you are a cheat.”

Furthermore, the actress alleged that Vishal takes sexual favours from people in return of providing them with roles in films. “I know you pay money to have sex with women and I even know the person who supplies you with women,” she further stated saying that she isn’t scared even if he kills her as, If u smash my career I am ready, will you kill me I am ready… still I say you are a cheat and a fraud Vishal”.

Earlier, Sri Reddy, who has been speaking about the casting couch in Tollywood, caused a stir by sitting semi-naked on the road in front of the office in Filmnagar.

She said her protest was also against the Movie Artists Association (MAA) for denying her membership despite having acted in three films.

The actress started her protest by stripping in in front of cameramen of television channels.

She was escorted away from the area by police personnel after refusing to call off the protest.

