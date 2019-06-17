VIDEO: Janhvi Kapoor’s Belly Moves VS Ishaan Khatter’s Freestyle – The Dance Battle, Who Are You Rooting For?

Ever since Dhadak released, the newbies Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter had been the talk of the town. Speaking about Janhvi, she is one of the most star popular kids and is currently trending as she took a Dance Deewane 2 challenge, which director Shashank Khaitan gave her. She was seen wearing a pink sports bra with white hot shorts, showing off the washboard abs.

She finished off her look with chunky bracelets. She captioned the same as, “Belly dance warm up to #DanceDeewane. Thank you Shashank Khaitan for this challenge!!” Check out the video right here:

The #DD2challenge was started by Madhuri Dixit to promote the reality show, in which she started a chain of celebs, asking them to put up a short dance video. Madhuri and Shashank are both on the judges’ panel of Dance Deewane 2.

Janhvi is anyways a fitness freak and is a trendsetter at the gym. There are many videos on social media where she can be seen working out. The actress will next be seen in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Takht and the Gunjan Saxena biopic. Ishaan also posted his video, doing some quick steps for the challenge and sharing it on social media.

Dance Deewane, the much-loved dance reality show is all set to premiere on Saturday, 15th June. The show gives a platform to all aspiring dancers across various age groups to showcase their Junoon for dance. Bollywood’s ‘Dhak Dhak girl’ Madhuri Dixit who is known for her spectacular dance moves recently expressed that she wishes to learn belly dancing someday.

