Akshay Kumar Was Kept Away From Sooryavanshi’s Decision?: “Was All Between Salman Khan & Rohit Shetty”

It seems like everything is not well between Sooryavanshi’s actor-director, Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty. The cop drama was meant for an Eid 2020 release, but Shetty decided to prepone the release to make way for Salman Khan’s Inshallah. Now, it is being said that Akshay was not involved in this decision. Yes, you read it right!

According to a source close to Deccan Chronicle, “Akshay was not even taken into confidence before the decision to prepone Sooryavanshi was made. It was all decided between Salman and Rohit Shetty, and the announcement was made on a public platform. This has left Akshay fuming.”

Reportedly Akshay in 2018 even postponed his PadMan for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. “Akshay was in no mood to move this time. It was all done between Salman Khan and Rohit Shetty,” the source further reveals.

Recently, fans started trending hashtag #ShameOnRohitShetty after the announcement came out and Akshay later urged his fans not to indulge in any negative practice on social media regarding his upcoming film Sooryavanshi.

The change in the release date did not go down well with a section of social media users as they started using hashtags like “boycott ‘Sooryvanshi‘” on Twitter.

Responding to such “negative trends”, Akshay wrote: “Since the past few days I have noticed certain negative trends being done by people dearest to me… You guys. I can see and understand your angst, all I can do is request you all with folded hands not to start/participate in such trends.”

Akshay even appealed to netizens to maintain a positive outlook towards the film.

“I took up ‘Sooryavanshi‘ with a very positive outlook, let’s continue making and realizing it in the same way,” he added.

“Sooryavanshi” is the fourth film of Rohit’s cop drama universe in which Akshay is essaying the role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in the Ranveer Singh-starrer 2018 film “Simmba“.

The movie also stars Katrina Kaif, Gulshan Grover and Sikander Kher.

