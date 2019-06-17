De De Pyaar De Box Office: Still Adding Numbers; Set To Cross Bol Bachchan’s Collections

Exactly today, De De Pyaar De has completed its month-long run at the box office. Despite a biggie like Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif’s Bharat, some new films striking the theatres and World Cup 2019 craze, the movie is still managing to add numbers and break Ajay Devgn’s own records from his filmography. Here’s how the movie is working by the end of its 5th weekend.

The movie which collected 100.90 crores by last Thursday, has added another 1 crore to its collections. The overall collections have now come to a total of 101.90 crores. The interesting part is that Bol Bachchan‘s collections (102 crores) is almost about to be surpassed, and fingers crossed, it’ll happen soon before the movie finally wraps up at the ticket windows! This rom-com even after mixed critic reviews has worked well and struck a chord with the audiences.

Actor Ajay Devgn took a dig at his “De De Pyaar De” co-star Tabu with a throwback image of the two from the film “Vijaypath”.

Ajay posted the image on Twitter. In the photograph, the “Singham” star can be seen sleeping with his mouth wide open while Tabu is sitting beside him, looking completely bored.

He captioned it: “Still haven’t figured if the reason to fall asleep was the puzzle or Tabu.”

The two are in costume for their song “Aayiye aapka intezaar tha” on the sets of their 1994 film. The number was sung by Kumar Sanu and Sadhna Sargam.

Apart from “Vijaypath” and the latest “De De Pyaar De“, the actors have also worked in films like “Drishyam”, “Golmaal Again” and “Thakshak”.

Produced by Luv Ranjan and directed by Akiv Ali, “De De Pyaar De” explores the relationship between an older man and a younger woman.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!