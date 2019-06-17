“Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan Or Salman Khan’s ‘Special Songs’ Are Never Called Item Numbers,” Questions Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon has been riding high on success after her last, Luka Chuppi, alongside Kartik Aaryan did great business at the box office despite mixed reviews. She was also seen performing a special song, Aira Gaira in Karan Johar’s Kalank recently. While the majority of the audience and B’Town members term it as an ‘item number’, the actress has lashed out at those people as she feels that when Bollywood’s Khans, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan, perform such songs, they’re never stated with such derogatory terms.

In a recent interview, the actress expressed her feelings as she said, “When Aamir (Khan) sir, Shah Rukh (Khan) sir or Salman (Khan) sir perform special songs in films they are never called item numbers. Then why changes when a female actor does the same? This mindset need to change.”

Moreover, she feels that such terms give out negative vibes and turns everything disrespectful. “Why do people call these songs item numbers is something I really don’t understand. It does not give out good vibes. They are simply dance numbers that add to the entertainment factor of the film. And these songs are loved by people. So why not be little respectful to those who are making these songs and also those who are a part of it,” she further shared.

Rumours also recently stated that the actress wasn’t happy with Kartik getting the full credits for Luka Chuppi‘s success when she had equally contributed to the movie. Although the actress does make a legitimate point, we hope things, as well as mindsets of people, do change in coming time!

Meanwhile, Kriti on the professional front will be next seen in Housefull 4.

