Shahid Kapoor On Banters With Wife Mira Rajput: “Our Fights Last For Long Like For 15 Odd Days”

Shahid Kapoor is all decked up with his upcoming Bollywood movie, Kabir Singh which will be releasing this Friday. There is already so much hype for the movie with Shahid’s breathtaking looks, Kiara Advani’s simplicity and songs that have clicked with the youth. Shahid is promoting his film and giving interviews back to back.

Recently Shahid appeared on Neha Dhupia’s show BFF’s with Vogue and spoke about his relationship with wife Mira Kapoor. Once upon a time, Shahid was the most eligible bachelor of Bollywood and broke a million hearts when he got married to Mira. Shahid got married to Mira in 2015 and shares two beautiful kids with wife, Misha and Zain.

When Neha asked Shahid about the fights with the wife he said, “I usually get flustered when my wife and I have a fight. It bothers me, and I take time to get over it. It’s once in a couple of months, but when we do fight, but ours lasts a long time, like fifteen days. You know it [the tension] is there, and you finally talk it out.” Shahid revealed that usually, he’s the one who takes the first step to resolve the fight and said, “It’s good to fight. It’s important to hold your own. It’s important to disagree and deal with each other’s differences and resolve the problem. Problems are going to happen, and you have to get past that.”

Shahid and Kiara are all set to rule our hearts on the Telugu remake of Arjun Reddy which had Vijay Deverakonda as the main lead in Kabir Singh. We can’t wait to see this avatar of Shahid!

