Bala starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar has hit the theatres today and people cannot stop gushing over how good it looks. But it looks like the film has hit a roadblock as Tamilrockers have leaked the full film online.

Yes, you read that right! The whole print of the film is available on the piracy website and that too hours after it hit the big screens. The film has been leaked online for free download in various HD formats and the pirated links also provide an option to watch Bala online for free. Despite being outlawed, the website of Tamilrockers is accessible through proxy servers and it goes without saying that leak might just affect Bala’s box office by some margin.

Ayushmann Khurrnana’s film isn’t the first film that had been leaked by this website. Films such as Housefull 4, WAR, Made In China, Saand Ki Aankh, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and The Zoya Factor were also leaked by Tamilrockers. These films too have made it to the website, moments after their releases.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, it is a story of a guy who suffers from premature balding. It released today, whereas yesterday the movie had some preview shows.

