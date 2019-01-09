BAFTA Awards 2019 Nominations Announced: Emma Stone’s The Favourite Leads!

Olivia Colman’s “The Favourite” leads the race for this year’s British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards 2019 nominations with 12 nods.

Behind it come “Bohemian Rhapsody“, “First Man“, “Roma” and “A Star Is Born” with seven nominations apiece; “Vice” has six nominations, “BlacKkKlansman” five, and “Cold War” and “Green Book” four each, reports variety.com.

“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”, “Mary Poppins Returns”, “Mary Queen of Scots” and “Stan & Ollie” have three nominations each.

Each of the three main actresses in “The Favourite” – Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz, and Emma Stone – scored nominations. Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga landed Best Actor and Actress nominations for “A Star Is Born”, and Cooper was nominated in an all-male Best Director list.

“The Favourite” will compete with “A Star Is Born”, “BlacKkKlansman”, “Green Book” and “Roma” for Best Film but surprisingly, after its success at Golden Globes, “Bohemian Rhapsody” was snubbed in the category.

Colman is competing with Glenn Close (“The Wife”), Lady Gaga (“A Star Is Born”), Melissa McCarthy (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”) and Viola Davis (“Widows”) for Leading Actress trophy.

In the Leading Actor category, Christian Bale (“Vice”), Bradley Cooper (“A Star Is Born”), Rami Malek (“Bohemian Rhapsody”), Steve Coogan (Stan & Ollie”) and Viggo Mortensen (“Green Book”) are vying for the honour.

Claire Foy (“First Man”), Rachel Weisz (“The Favourite”), Emma Stone (“The Favourite”), Margot Robbie (“Mary Queen Of Scots”) and Amy Adams (“Vice”) are in the race to win the Supporting Actress accolade.

Adam Driver (“BlacKkKlansman”), Mahershala Ali (“Green Book”), Richard E Grant (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”), Sam Rockwell (“Vice”) and Timothee Chalamet (“Beautiful Boy”) gained nomination in the Best Supporting Actor category.

“The Favourite” is also nominated for Outstanding British Film, Original Screenplay, Cinematography, Production Design, Costume Design, Makeup & Hair, Editing and Yorgos Lanthimos for Director.

Lanthimos will be competing against Cooper, Alfonso Cuarón, Spike Lee and Pawe? Pawlikowski for the trophy.

In the Best Outstanding British Film category, “Beast”, “McQueen”, “Stan & Ollie”, “Bohemian Rhapsody”, “The Favourite” and “You Were Never Really Here” are pitted against each other.

When it comes to Best Animated Film, “Isle Of Dogs”, “Spider-Man: Into The Spider-verse” and “Incredibles 2” earned the nod.

The nominations were announced by actors Will Poulter and Hayley Squires at BAFTA’s headquarters in London. Nominees for the Rising Star award, the only prize determined by public vote, were unveiled last week.

The ceremony will be held on February 10 from London’s Royal Albert Hall.

