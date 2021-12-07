Badshah Unites With Ex-IAS Officer Abhishek Singh For 'Slow Slow'

IAS officer-turned-actor Abhishek Singh has collaborated with rapper Badshah and Seerat Kapoor for a new music video titled ‘Slow Slow’.

Advertisement

Abhishek shared, “It’s wonderful to be a part of such an energetic and melodious song ‘Slow Slow’. This is the third music video that I have shot for and I am loving the entire experience! Badshah is a dear friend and collaborating with him is truly an honour. We are absolutely confident that the foot-tapping song and its tasteful video will be loved by music lovers all over the world.”

Advertisement

Are you guys excited for Badshah’s new peppy number with Abhishek Singh and Seerat Kapoor?

Badshah’s Slow Slow was released today and it is available on all streaming platforms.

Must Read: Sara Tendulkar Is A Model In The Making & Her Aesthetic Instagram Feed Proves The Same!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube