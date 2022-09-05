From the vision of National Award winning Director Madhur Bhandarkar – who is known for his iconic onscreen characters, bring you a delightful fun family entertainer Babli Bouncer. The soon-to-release film stars popular youth icon Tamannaah Bhatia in a never seen before avatar aka as a lady bouncer!

Earlier today, the makers took to their social media platforms and unveiled the trailer of the film. Set to release on Disney+ Hotstar later this month, the film tells the story of a lady bouncer, Babli, who hails from Fatehpur Beri – the village of bouncers.

While the 2-minute 36-second long trailer of Babli Bouncer shows Tamannaah Bhatia’s character as a woman who is better than the men when it comes to feats of strength in the akhada, she is also depicted as someone who lacks womanly qualities such as cooking and being a little docile.

The trailer of Babli Bouncer also shows how Tamannaah Bhatia’s character isn’t ready to settle down, but doesn’t think twice before getting to breaking bones of those who deserve it – so much so that she had to promise her father (Saurabh Shukla) she would never do it again.

Check out the trailer here:

Produced by Star Studios and Junglee Pictures, Babli Bouncer is directed by Madhur Bhandarkar and stars Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead along. The film – which also features Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Bajaj and Sahil Vaid in pivotal roles, gets its concept, story and screenplay from Amit Joshi, Aradhana Debnath and Bhandarkar.

Babli Bouncer is set to release on September 23, 2022, on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

