The talk has been going in the town about Baaghi 3 which will mark the reunion of Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in the third leg of the franchise. The popular franchise opened a new door of success for Tiger Shroff and Baaghi 2 had made 165 crores at the Box Office. Now as per new reports Riteish Deshmukh has been swept in the cast too.

A source close to the development adds, “While Tiger and Shraddha know the drill for Baaghi 3, Riteish is new to the franchise. The makers were really keen on having him in an action film. While we all know about the comic timing of Riteish, rarely have we seen him in a full-fledged action-revenge drama. His association with this kind of genre will be unique and one will see him in a very different avatar.”

Shraddha and Riteish were last seen together in Mohit Suri’s 2014 film Ek Villian.

We are waiting to watch what’s the role of Riteish. This actor is known for his great comic timings and action- revenge drama. He had made his Bollywood debut 16 years ago with the film Tujhe Meri Kasam.

Shraddha and Tiger had commenced the Baaghi franchise in 2016. It will be shot across four countries. The romantic song “Cham Cham Cham” will be remade. The film is expected to be on the screens on March 6, 2020.

On the professional front, Shraddha Kapoor is currently finishing up the upcoming multilingual Prabhas starrer ‘Saaho‘. The actress is also shooting for Remo D’Souza’s dance film ‘Street Dancer 3D’.

