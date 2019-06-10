The Millennium Superstar Hrithik Roshan hails in the Bollywood Industry as Asia’s sexiest man and is popular among his fans for promising performances. After a successful trailer which has been receiving all the appreciation, Hrithik introduced two of his reel students from his much anticipated movie, Super 30.

The actor gave us a glimpse of the journey of his students and their struggles in a tweet captioned as, “यह है बाँके, जेब में बटुआ रखता है, वो भी खाली। . मैंने पूछा क्यों ? तो कहा कि आदत डाल रहा है । . और मेरे पीछे है फुग्गा. इसने क्लास मे शामिल होने के लिए अपने पड़ोसी की मुर्गियां बेच डाली । . मिलिए मेरे सुपर 30 के बच्चों से। #Super30 @super30film”

The trailer of the movie has fast-paced background music and the mien of Anand Kumar which Hrithik Roshan has aced. Also, the detailed cinematography of each and every scene made sure that the trailer gave away a larger than life appearance.

The film, Super 30’s much-awaited trailer starts on an impactful opening note on proving the fact that India is a superpower and then it shows Hrithik essaying the role of the Indian mathematician, Anand Kumar who is preparing children to crack the competitive exam, IIT JEE.

The actor has definitely gotten into the skin of his character of a Bihari maths teacher by hitting the right chords with the strong accent.

A story of the triumph of spirit, Hrithik will be reprising the role of a teacher with a de-glam look which is winning appreciation from all across. The movie also features Mrunal Thakur alongside Hrithik in the trailer which is being hailed as the “best trailer of the year”.

Reliance Entertainment in association with HRX Films presents Super 30, which is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala Film, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Phantom Films and Reliance Entertainment. A Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures release, the film hits the theatres on July 12, 2019.

