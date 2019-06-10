Recently, Ananya Panday was surrounded with controversy when some of her college students alleged that she was lying about her USC admission through some anonymous Instagram account. The actress finally on Sunday broke her silence as she shared the documents to put the entire issue to rest for once and all.

Several celebrities including Arjun Kapoor, mommy Bhavana Pandey and BFF Shanaya Kapoor came in support, but Arjun’s motivating messaged totally won our hearts!

On the post where Ananya posted all her documents, Arjun came in support as he wrote, “Ur friends & family know the truth n that’s all that should matter… Haters gonna hate broooo !!! Aage badho life mein…”

It isn’t hidden from anyone how he’s been with Janhvi Kapoor & Khushi during the death of Sridevi, but this now clearly shows how he cares about everybody and is always there during their tough times. You go, Arjun!

Meanwhile, aunt Deanne Panday wrote, “people who do this are very unhappy people,there is sadness in their lives & hence they see all things negative so you best to wish them well and you be strong my love .. we know you and that’s what matters … stay in your light my child … keep shining as the world needs it .. love you @ananyapanday #family”

“The best girl,” wrote Shanaya Kapoor.

Ananya on Sunday wrote, “I didn’t want to do this. I didn’t feel like I needed to explain myself to anyone, but the rumours that I faked my admission at USC have been doing the rounds for a while now. They’ve been getting out of hand, and it’s even more unfair and sad that my family and friends have to go through this. As I’ve stated earlier, I was accepted by Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism at USC for a major in Communication in the Spring 2018 semester. But since I was shooting for my first film and the release date later got pushed, I had to request for a deferral (which means postponing my admission) twice – first to Fall 2018 and later to Fall 2019, both of which they gracefully agreed to do. In my case, I could only defer my admission two times so I will not be attending university (for now), since I’ve decided to pursue my career in acting. As for the people who have been trying to pull me down with these accusations, I would like to send you all lots of love, peace and positivity. And would also like to say that even though they’re claiming to be my classmates (nameless and faceless) – I’m sure they aren’t because I’ve grown up with the people I went to school with and they would never do something like that. It’s never okay to bully anyone – creating fake conversations, stories and screenshots is very dangerous and can seriously damage people’s lives. So please be loving, positive and kind. ❤ (PS – my father’s real name is Suyash and I blurred out my address for security reasons)”

