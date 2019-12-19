Baaghi 3: Disha Patani To Reunite With Rumored Beau Tiger Shroff For A Song?

While we probably have no idea about Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s off-screen equation very clearly, the audience definitely loves the two actors on the big screen. Tiger and Disha’s Jodi was applauded in Baaghi 2 and many were disappointed to know that the duo won’t reunite for the third part of the film Baaghi 3.

Well, don’t be disappointed just yet. Rumour has it that Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff will indeed reunite in Baaghi 3. Disha will have a special appearance in a song from the film. According to reports in Bollywood Hungama, Disha will start shooting for the song tomorrow i.e. December 20.

The reports also revealed that Disha will dance alongside hundreds of backup dancers at a set constructed in Mumbai. The song will be choreographed by Adil Shaikh, who has assisted Ahmed Khan before on different films. The song is said to be a quintessential part for the film’s narrative and will take the story forward.

Baaghi 3 team recently wrapped up the Serbia schedule of the film. Tiger even posted a video after the wrap and said that he is glad that he came back in on piece from the shoot. Disha reacted on this saying, “I am glad too.”

Baaghi 3 also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Satish Kaushik, and Ankita Lokhande. The film is directed by Ahmed Khan and is scheduled for March 6, 2020 release.

