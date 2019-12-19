Malaika Arora Shuts Down Trollers Like A Bawse With Her Nonchalant Approach!

Malaika Arora has often been the target of trolls. People keep on trolling her unnecessarily be it about her choice of clothes or split with Arbaaz Khan or the way she has bought up her son and of course for her relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor.

While many may succumb to the constant criticism and the trolling affecting their mental well being, Malaika Arora gives no two hoots about what these trolls have to say to her and would rather live her life on her own terms.

The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl has again given it back to all these faceless trolls like a true boss lady!

Speaking to TOI in her latest interview, Malaika has said, “I don’t bother at all. It’s really sad trolling etc. I feel social media has become a very negative space and that’s really sad. Nobody wants to see negativity at the end of the day I feel you should spread happiness and positivity. To answer your questions, I don’t care and I don’t bother. I feel logon ka kaam hai kehna (I feel no matter what, people will talk), they will do that and I can’t go around and stop someone. People will continue talking so let them.”

Though Malaika is not an active actress anymore, she is undoubtedly one of Bollywood’s biggest inspiration for all the fitness fanatics and fashion freaks out there!

Malaika concluded saying, “I think it is quite a pressure when someone tells me that I am a fitness or a fashion inspiration. I always love the compliments. With such tags comes a certain sense of responsibility. Whatever I need to say or project I always try and see that there should be a certain sense of responsibility so that people who look to you or call your inspiration are not misled or misguided.”

