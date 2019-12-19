Mardaani 2 Box Office Day 7 Morning Occupancy: Maintains The Consistent Run!

Mardaani 2 Box Office: Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 2 is looking to finishing off with its first week with another stable weekday on the cards. The movie after a fair start on an opening day has been super stable in its run.

Speaking about day 7 i.e. today, Mardaani 2 is witnessing an occupancy of 8-10% for the morning shows across the country. It is on the similar lines of the last two weekdays, which dictates the stronghold of the thriller over its targeted footfalls.

As of now, Mardaani 2 has accumulated a total of 23.65 crores, which is good enough total but deserves more given its strong content.

Directed by Gopi Puthran, the movie is a sequel to 2014 success Mardaani and we see Rani reprising the role of Shivani Shivaji Roy.

Meanwhile, debutant Vishal Jethwa, who plays a brutal serial rapist in the latest release “Mardaani 2“, says prepping for this film was a painful process for him emotionally.

“I’m a very happy, social person so this character is a complete contrast to who I’m in real life. It was very, very hard for me to become Sunny but I knew I had to prove myself as an actor. The preparation for this film was a painful process for me emotionally,” Vishal said.

The actor says he prepared “really hard” for the dark character named Sunny in the film.

“I’m an actor so I approached my debut with as much honesty and integrity towards the character that I was given to play. I knew that for media and people to love my character, I will need them to hate Sunny and I prepped really hard. It was not easy because I’m not this evil person,” he added.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!