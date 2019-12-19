Mardaani 2 Box Office: Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 2 is looking to finishing off with its first week with another stable weekday on the cards. The movie after a fair start on an opening day has been super stable in its run.

Speaking about day 7 i.e. today, Mardaani 2 is witnessing an occupancy of 8-10% for the morning shows across the country. It is on the similar lines of the last two weekdays, which dictates the stronghold of the thriller over its targeted footfalls.

Mardaani 2 Box Office Day 7 Morning Occupancy: Maintains The Consistent Run!

As of now, Mardaani 2 has accumulated a total of 23.65 crores, which is good enough total but deserves more given its strong content.

Directed by Gopi Puthran, the movie is a sequel to 2014 success Mardaani and we see Rani reprising the role of Shivani Shivaji Roy.

Meanwhile, debutant Vishal Jethwa, who plays a brutal serial rapist in the latest release “Mardaani 2“, says prepping for this film was a painful process for him emotionally.

“I’m a very happy, social person so this character is a complete contrast to who I’m in real life. It was very, very hard for me to become Sunny but I knew I had to prove myself as an actor. The preparation for this film was a painful process for me emotionally,” Vishal said.

The actor says he prepared “really hard” for the dark character named Sunny in the film.

“I’m an actor so I approached my debut with as much honesty and integrity towards the character that I was given to play. I knew that for media and people to love my character, I will need them to hate Sunny and I prepped really hard. It was not easy because I’m not this evil person,” he added.

