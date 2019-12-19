Farhan Akhtar Expresses Disappointment On Gully Boy’s Exit From The Oscars 2020 Race

It was a festive mood in not just the Akhtar family but tinsel town as a whole after Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh became India’s official entry for the 92nd Academy Awards this year under the Best Foreign Language category at the! However, the joy was short-lived as the film is now out of the race.

While we are certain about the environment of gloom that must have spread among the Akhtar family, Bhatt family and the entire team of Gully Boy. And now, the film’s director, Zoya Akhtar’s brother, Farhan Akhtar has come out in the open to express his disappointment about the same.

Speaking to Spotboye, the actor-producer-director has said, “We are disappointed that Gully Boy didn’t make it to the shortlist but grateful that we had the opportunity to compete. Best of luck to the films that have made it through.”

Meanwhile, the 10 films that are now contending in the category are, The Painted Bird (Czech Republic), Truth and Justice (Estonia), Les Misérables (France), Those Who Remained (Hungary), Honeyland (North Macedonia), Corpus Christi (Poland), Beanpole (Russia), Atlantics (Senegal), Parasite (South Korea) and Pain & Glory (Spain).

Well, it certainly may be a sad day but it is never the end! The Indian cinema will certainly keep getting more opportunities to make a big win. We always will be proud to have Gully Boy by our side. Ranveer Singh is set for ’83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar, while Alia Bhatt is prepping for Brahmastra and Sadak 2.

