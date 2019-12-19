Forget Men In Black! Ananya Panday Is Redefining The Colours In This Sexy Photoshoot

We all know the youth influencer of Bollywood, Ananya Panday who made her debut with the film, Student of the year 2 and instantly gained a huge fan following all across. Ananya Panday’s latest film Pati Patni Aur Woh also created all the buzz and gained a lot of appreciation which is totally worth it. Ananya also is the true sensation when it comes to her fashion picks and this time also, her black silhouette is a total vision!

In a recent interview with Ananya Panday, the actress opened about her reaction to the audience having nothing but a tummy hurting laugh and has only applauded to give her for the film Pati Patni Aur Woh Ananya said, “I’m really excited and overwhelmed. The response has been great and it’s so well-rounded. A lot of critics have loved us, the industry and the audiences have loved us. It’s a great feeling.”

Ananya Panday is not making all the noise for her promising performances but is also the youth influencer who started an entire initiative of So Positive which is against social media bullying and the entire Bollywood has nothing except praises for such a strong move.

The icing on the cake is when the actress received, Fresh face of the year at a recent awards show. Ananya Panday is the Youth Influencer Of The Year for So Positive at Vogue’s Women of the Year Awards. The actress also won the most promising brand award for So Positive along with the Rising star of the year. Gaining so much love from her audience and the entire industry leaves her totally awestruck.

Last night at the success party of Pati Patni Aur Woh, the actress attended with the team where Ananya kept her fashion game on point by wearing an all-black solid black net above knee-length dress paired with a fancy wrist full length along with black block heels and her favourite open hair beachy waves with a nude makeup and no accessories. Ananya totally nails it each time herself with her fashion game all across.

This year has been nothing but a sweet fruit for her for receiving awards appreciation and love. The next year also looks more promising and we can’t wait to see what is in surprise for us.

With her second film minting big at the box office also in the industry within just the first 5 days, the actress is on an all-time high yet again! Ananya has delivered another blockbuster with just her second film.

On the work front, Ananya Panday will also be seen alongside Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli which all set to release in 2020.

