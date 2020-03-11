Baaghi 3 Director Ahmed Khan Compares Tiger Shroff Starrer With Fast & Furious: “When We Try Something New, They Say ‘Where’s The Logic?'”

Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3 released on the big screens on March 6 and has been getting some mixed response. The film which was appreciated for its action was criticized for the storyline and few more things. Now director Ahmed Khan has opened about the criticism and compared how Indian audience is partial between Bollywood and Hollywood films.

Baaghi stars Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande. The film is a third instalment in the Baaghi series.

In an interview with Filmibeat, when asked about the response to the film he said, “I have nothing to say to such people. Everyone has their thought process. For example, if five people are staying in one house then they won’t do the same thing at the same time. They all have their own mindset, so here we are talking about an entire nation.”

He added, “What matters is what film are you going to make and if the audience is coming to watch your film or no. So one has to realize that we filmmakers don’t do things for ourselves, we do it for the audience. There’s one place to talk about sensible cinema and one to talk about commercial cinema.”

The director further opened up about how the audience is partial between Holywood and Bollywood films.

“Why don’t Indians appreciate Indian work? You see the latest trailer of Fast & Furious, then you may see a car hanging on the helicopter and what not and everyone is praising that. But when we try something new then they say ‘where’s the logic?,” He said.

