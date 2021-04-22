Ayushmann Khurrana on Wednesday posted a throwback picture of his daughter Varushka from their last trip to Hawaii, on the occasion of her birthday.

Ayushmann married his childhood sweetheart, author-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap, in 2008. The couple welcomed their son Virajveer in 2012 and daughter Varushka in 2014.

Sharing the pic on social media, Ayushmann Khurrana captioned the post, “Happy birthday little one. The most diligent one in the family. A voracious reader and a disciplined learner. How have you become like that? That too so early in life. You need to chill ok. Always be true to this pic. This was our last international trip. Jan 2020. Nassau. Bahamas.”

In the picture, Ayushmann Khurrana’s daughter Varushka is seen posing in a monokini and looks super adorable.

On the occasion of his debut film Vicky Donor turning 9, Ayushmann Khurrana took to social media and wrote, “It’s been nine years but it definitely seems like it happened yesterday. I can still feel the rush I felt on release day nine years back. I was confident of the script but very jittery about the response I would get from the audience as a lead actor.”

Ayushmann Khurrana continued, “I remember all the phone calls with my family and friends, how they kept telling me that audiences would welcome me because I had put in my best. I was an outsider just starting to write my own destiny and I was thrilled with the prospect of what life had in store for me. I owe so much to Vicky Donor.”

