The action hero of Bollywood – Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to dazzle at the Yas Island, Abu Dhabi with his performance for the prestigious IIFA Awards this year! Fans can’t wait to see Ayushmann take the stage at the IIFA awards night.

The IIFA awards and weekend will be returning to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on May 26th and 27th, 2023 for its 23rd edition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

IIFA is the world’s biggest celebration of Indian cinema and it is set to bring together the very best in music and entertainment under one roof. With Ayushmann Khurrana set to perform at the grand stage, many other Bollywood superstars will also be marking their presence.

Enjoy a weekend full of glamour and fashion, see the stars hit the green carpet, and celebrate and welcome the Indian film fraternity, as the IIFA Awards lights up Etihad Arena this month!

As Ayushmann Khurrana is expecting his upcoming Dream Girl 2, are you excited about his performance?

Must Read: Priyanka Chopra Finally Breaks Silence On Her Past Relationships With Bollywood Stars, Says “Ended Dating Actors That I Worked With…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News