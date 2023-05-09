Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao will be seen co-hosting the upcoming IIFA Rocks 2023 in Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

The two-day event will begin on May 26 and on May 27 will have the main IIFA Award event.

Advertisement

Advertisement

IIFA Rocks highlights the music and fashion of Indian cinema.

IIFA Rocks 2023 will have some of the best actors coming together and performing on top Bollywood numbers for a fun-filled event.

On the work front, Rao will be next seen in Stree 2. He will also be seen with Jahnvi Kapoor in ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ which is directed by Sharan Sharma.

Must Read: Adipurush Trailer Out! Prabhas, Kriti Sanon Amidst The Chants Of “Jai Shree Ram” Revisit The Epic Tale Of Ramayan For The Unversed

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News