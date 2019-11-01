Ayushmann Khurrana & Tahira Kashyap Complete 11 Years Of Their Married Life, Their Anniversary Posts Will Win Your Hearts

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap make for an adorable couple. The couple completed 11 years of their married life together. Both of them took to their social media pages to share beautiful pics with an endearing caption.

Ayushmann shared a photo of his gorgeous wife and wrote, “Verified Eleven years with this beautiful girl. Got butterflies of all kinds while posting this picture. Umm ❤️Happy anniversary @tahirakashyap. ❤️”.

She shared one pic from their sangeet ceremony and their wedding day in which the duo look very happy and beautiful together. Tahira captioned it, “11 years back we had each other’s asses and still do! Happy anniversary @ayushmannk (This one’s from our sangeet & I remember at that time my heart was beating 10 times faster and still does though the reasons might have changed! Kidding, you still get to me just like before😁😛)”.

Check it out below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

11 years back we had each other’s asses and still do! Happy anniversary @ayushmannk (This one’s from our sangeet & I remember at that time my heart was beating 10 times faster and still does though the reasons might have changed! Kidding, you still get to me just like before😁😛) pic.twitter.com/ASbCvXyxvc — Tahira Kashyap Khurrana (@tahira_k) November 1, 2019

Their journey of married life wasn’t a smooth one. When Ayushmann Khurrana started doing films, Tahira had been possessive and had even given up on their marriage at one point.

Earlier, in an interview with Spotboye, Tahira Kashyap said, “I had a problem with him kissing on screen. I felt like a big, huge fat whale sitting at home. When you are pregnant your hormones also go up and down. Here this boy is looking at his youngest youth best and he is romancing women and what is this onscreen kiss.”

Well, all is well between the couple now. They are a happy family together and never fail to give us couple goals!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!