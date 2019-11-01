Kapil Sharma Singing ‘Satguru Nanak Aye Ne’ Along With Harshdeep Kaur Is The Purest Thing You’ll See On The Internet Today

Kapil Sharma is one of the best comedians in India. The actor-comedian has been making Indian audience laugh their hearts out with his show, The Kapil Sharma Show. Along with being an amazing comedian, he is also a good actor and a fantastic singer.

Recently, Sharma sang a beautiful version of the song, ‘Satguru Nanak Aye Na’ along with singers Jaspinder Narula, Neeti Mohan, Richa Sharma, Salim Merchant, Shaan, Shankar Mahadevan, Shekhar Ravjiani, Sukshinder Shinda. The song is beautiful and soothing to the mind.

As it’s the 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, Harshdeep Kaur took to her Twitter page to share a post regarding the same. She wrote, “Satguru Nanak Aaye Ne” out now!! Here’s the YouTube Link”.

Kapil is expecting his first child with wife, Ginni Chatrath and is due in December 2019. Kapil got married last year in December and will be celebrating his anniversary hopefully with his bundle of joy!

Check out the song here:

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!