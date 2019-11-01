Katrina Kaif To Share Screen Space With Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter For An Upcoming Action Drama?

Katrina Kaif is one of the most bankable names in the industry. Her performance in Bharat was absolutely stunning and now her fans cannot wait to see her opposite Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi. But even before you see her in the cop drama, Katrina will probably be a part of a film with newbies Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

According to a news report in E-Times, the film is said to be a high octane action flick that will star Katrina, Siddhant, and Ishaan in very pivotal roles. While there are no official announcements regarding the same, it is said that a leading studio has approached Katrina for the film and if she likes the script then she will soon be sharing screen space with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter for the first time.

Well, if the film actually happens, it will be fun to see how these three actors spread their magic on the big screen. Ishaan marked his debut with Karan Johar’s Dhadak alongside Janhvi Kapoor while Siddhant rose to fame with Inside Edge and went on to star in a key role in Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy. Siddhant and Ishaan have been bonding well lately as they are spotted on multiple occasions together by the paparazzi.

Is it said that Katrina wants to initially get done with her prior commitments and only then decide whether she wants to do this film or not. Katrina will essay the role of Akshay Kumar’s love interest in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. The team has almost wrapped up the shoot for the film and will soon shoot a huge carnival song for the film.

Apart from this, Katrina also launched her new makeup range called Kay by Katrina. The range has been getting a really positive response from its users.

