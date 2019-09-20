Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer Bala Gets A New Release Date

Ayushmann Khurrana who is certainly having a dreamy year is entertaining us back and forth with back to back hit movies. Be it Anubhav Sinha’s Article 15 or Raaj Shaandilyaa’s Dream Girl, Ayushmann is on a spree. Well, Karan Johar just announced a ‘Good Newwz’ for Ayushmann’s fans. Yes, his upcoming film, Bala will now be released a week earlier!
Karan broke the news on Twitter and wrote, “The Further GOOD NEWWZ ( pardon the plug) is that my friends funny, poignant and mazedar film #Bala has a new date which I am proud to announce to all of you! And it’s a week earlier! #DineshVijan @ayushmannk @bhumipednekar ! The new date is 15th November 2019!”. Bala was supposed to released on November 22, 2019 earlier but is now preponed to November 15, 2019.
The Further GOOD NEWWZ ( pardon the plug) is that my friends funny, poignant and mazedar film #Bala has a new date which I am proud to announce to all of you! And it’s a week earlier! #DineshVijan @ayushmannk @bhumipednekar ! The new date is 15th November 2019! pic.twitter.com/ghXdL1jrC4
— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 20, 2019
We can’t wait for these movies to hit the screen as soon as possible!
