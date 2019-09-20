Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer Bala Gets A New Release Date

Ayushmann Khurrana who is certainly having a dreamy year is entertaining us back and forth with back to back hit movies. Be it Anubhav Sinha’s Article 15 or Raaj Shaandilyaa’s Dream Girl, Ayushmann is on a spree. Well, Karan Johar just announced a ‘Good Newwz’ for Ayushmann’s fans. Yes, his upcoming film, Bala will now be released a week earlier!

Karan broke the news on Twitter and wrote, “The Further GOOD NEWWZ ( pardon the plug) is that my friends funny, poignant and mazedar film #Bala has a new date which I am proud to announce to all of you! And it’s a week earlier! #DineshVijan @ayushmannk @bhumipednekar ! The new date is 15th November 2019!”. Bala was supposed to released on November 22, 2019 earlier but is now preponed to November 15, 2019.

The Further GOOD NEWWZ ( pardon the plug) is that my friends funny, poignant and mazedar film #Bala has a new date which I am proud to announce to all of you! And it’s a week earlier! #DineshVijan @ayushmannk @bhumipednekar ! The new date is 15th November 2019! pic.twitter.com/ghXdL1jrC4 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 20, 2019

Ayushmann recently hosted IIFA along with her younger brother Aparshakti Khurana and the jodi was a hit. Ayushmann will be next seen in Gulabo Sitabo opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan opposite Jeetendra Kumar, Gajrao Rao, Neena Gupta and Pankhuri Awashthy.

We can’t wait for these movies to hit the screen as soon as possible!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!