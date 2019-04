Ayushmann Khurrana is ecstatic about the golden run of his film AndhaDhun in China. He says it proves how cinema goes beyond language and borders.

“Cinema has always had universal appeal and it has cut across languages and borders. It’s overwhelming to see Andhadhun among such great cinema that has made our country proud,” Ayushmann said in a statement.

Sriram Raghavan’s AndhaDhun, featuring Ayushmann as a blind man, was widely appreciated in India. Now it is making waves in China, where films of Aamir Khan and Salman Khan have done well. It released as the ‘Piano Player’ in China last week.

The film is said to have raced past the 100 crore mark in China.

“For me, personally, AndhaDhun doing 100 crore in China is an incredible moment of pride. I’m delighted that as an artiste, I have contributed to Indian cinema making it’s mark globally,” Ayushmann said.

He credited the film’s director for the success and acclaim for the movie.

“It is a humbling moment for me and the entire team of ‘AndhaDhun‘ that after becoming a blockbuster in India, the film is also a blockbuster in China. Sriram Raghavan is a visionary director and I’m thrilled to see the love his film has been getting. He deserves all the success and more,” he said.

Also starring Tabu and Radhika Apte, the thriller-comedy became the highest rated Indian film of 2018.

Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Studios, said in a statement: “I’m happy to announce that our maiden China release, ‘AndhaDhun’ has fared very well in the market. The Chinese audiences have shown immense love and appreciation for the film and it continues to grow leaps and bounds.

“It is a film I am extremely proud of and we are doing everything with our partners Tang Media to ensure it continues to score at the Chinese box office.”

