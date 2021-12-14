Atif Aslam, who is known for chartbusters like ‘Woh Lamhe’, ‘Tera Hone Laga Hoon’, ‘Aadat’ and many more, will be performing at the Etihad Arena, Yas Island, for a New Year’s Eve concert.

Talking about the event, Atif Aslam said, “I am excited to perform at Yas Island. I have heard a lot about this state-of-the-art arena and can’t wait to perform there and bring some euphoria to my audience through my performance.

This has been a long tough year for everyone and it will be great to welcome 2022 in Abu Dhabi, the capital city of the United Arab Emirates.”

Touted as a celebration of music, Atif‘s live concert will serve as a way to unwind for the audiences after two years of pandemic disruption of the live music scene, and will be held at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi and Portfolio Managing Events.

In the past, the Atif aslam was in the news when he treated his fans to a picture of his son from the time of his birth, looking super cute in a woollen romper with a white cap.

The singer often posts pictures of Ahad, too, on social media. In a picture posted on his birthday, Ahad can be seen standing, with Atif performing in the background. He also posted a picture on Father’s Day where Atif carries Ahad on his back as they enjoy some father-son bonding time in a Vancouver park.

