Singer Arijit Singh will be performing live at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on November 19. This will be his first live concert after the Covid outbreak.

As the singer is all set to take the stage by storm at the largest indoor entertainment venue in the Middle East, he is already setting the benchmark for ticket sales records.

This will be his first concert after five years in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The organizers announced the launch of ‘World’s First Entertainment Cryptocurrency – PME PROTOCOL’ on the same day as Arijit Singh’s concert.

Talking about the event, Arijit Singh stated, “I am humbled when I heard the news and it also gives hope to the music industry. I am grateful and very happy to bring back some joy and fun to my audience through my music. I look forward to hitting the stage and continuing entertaining my fans.”

Other than this, earlier, singer and composer Arijit Singh revealed that his latest track ‘Tera Hua’ from the upcoming film ‘Cash’ is a romantic number with beautiful composition and that love song have no season.

“Love songs have no season and ‘Tera Hua’ is a beautiful track,” said Arijit Singh

The track, featuring Amol Parashar and Smriti Kalra, was released Friday.

Music composer Akull had added that his composition brings out the emotions of love and care.

He said: “‘Tera Hua’ is decorated with words that seek to bring out the sensitive and empathetic perspective of a lover. I am sure that audiences will enjoy this song as much I did while composing.”

‘Cash’ is directed by Rishab Seth and produced by Vishesh Bhatt.

