Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty told all the photographers, who were waiting to catch a glimpse of Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul outside his Khandala farmhouse, that the couple will pose for pictures afterwards.

In a video which is going viral on social media platforms, Suniel is seen getting out of his car and walking up to the paparazzi.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Suniel Shetty is heard telling them: “Aa rahe hain hum log. Kal unko leke aata hoon, bachchon ko.”

According to media reports, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s wedding ceremony will be taking place today and will be a family affair. Take a look at the viral video ft Suniel Shetty below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have reportedly been dating for a few years now. The two have never officially admitted to dating, however, they have been spotted together many times.

Congratulations to father Suniel Shetty and family!

Must Read: Kartik Aaryan Breaks Silence On His Dostana 2 Exit & Alleged Fallout With Karan Johar: “Never Left A Film Because Of Money”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News