Ashwini Iyer Tiwari On Inspiration Behind Narayan & Sudha Murthy Biopic

Ashwini Iyer Tiwari who has been in the headlines for directing Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga is all set to make a film on the life of Infosys founder NR Narayan Murthy and his wife Sudha Murthy.

The director took to her Instagram handle and put up a long note in which she explained her bond with the much-loved couple and also spilled beans over the projects.

Describing how she calls Mrs Murthy, Sudha Maa, she wrote, “Two opposite personalities. I don’t have a picture with Mr Narayan Murthy. But spent hours chatting with Sudha Maa – that’s what I call her now,” she wrote. She also recalled her journey so far as a creative artist and then as a filmmaker. “Been working for almost 21 years now. Started off with designing events and logos while studying in art school. I needed the money to feed my art supplies and education. Then joined as an art trainee at Leo Burnett. Spent 16 years in advertising and marketing with the most amazing people who are my dearest friends too. Left advertising in 2015 to an unknown world of Bollywood only for the passion of telling stories,”

Talking about her films that she has earlier directed, Ashwini added, “#NilBatteySannata #Ammakanakku #BareillykiBarfi happened. #Panga is an important story that needs to be told. I thank @roo_cha for making this happen. Panga has been an enriching experience with talented Kangana @team_kangana_ranaut, @jassie.gill @therichachadha @neena_gupta which i and @foxstarhindi are eager to share on 24 Jan 2020,”

“I keep dreaming that eventually I would want to lead a life like Narayan Murthy & Sudha Murthy. The life choices. Their honest life with integrity is my biggest inspiration. I am filled with humble gratitude to make Murthy. They have trusted me with their iconic story and I can only pray that I keep up to their expectations. This is more than a film. This is life,” she added coming back to the biopic on Murthy.

Narayan Murthy started his own IT company in 1981 while Sudha Murthy was the first female engineer to be hired in TELCO Pune. The couple is highly known for their philanthropic contribution.

