Poonam Panday Gets SULTRY To The Next Level With This Inviting Flight Video!

Controversies favorite kid Poonam Panday loves attention and we have often seen her doing unimaginable things for it. To promote her videos that she uploads on her official website, Poonam posts quick sneak peeks of it on social media as well and we all know how oppressive they are. And guess what! Poonam has done it again.

Poonam posted a video of her’s while she was on a flight and we think it was a little too much. She teased her fans with a sly caption as well as she wrote, “Back tonight! Wait for the video ;)” Poonam can be seen showing off her body in the video in a muggy way, once again!

Talking about the video, Poonam is seen sitting in a flight wearing a red top. She moves her hand from the bottom to the top of her body as she pans the camera in the upward direction. She then puts one of her finger in her mouth and smiles later as she enjoys teasing her fans.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Earlier, Poonam grabbed the headline when she posted a video of some guy grabbing her breasts. She posted a video of herself dancing on a table, approaching her fans to visit her website and watch her new videos.

Also, during the World Cup 2019, she made a desperate attempt to seek attention when she promised to strip naked if the Indian cricket team won. However, she did not do anything of such sorts post our team’s success in the World Cup. She blamed the cricket board for denying her permission to do so in public.

Poonam has been a part of Bollywood films like Nasha, Aa Gaya Hero and The Journey of Karma, but failed to impress the audience with her acting skills. With her Bollywood career not going in the right direction, Poonam often takes to social media to share sultry pictures, earning popularity on social media.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!