R.Madhavan’s Note For Wife Sarita On Her Birthday Is Just So Cute!

Actor R.Madhavan who was last seen on big screens as a scientist in Aanand L Rai’s Zero, has everyone go ‘Aww..!’ following a cute birthday note which he shared on Instagram for his wife Sarita Bairje on occasion of her birthday.

The Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein actor shared an adorable picture of him with his wife along with a cute birthday note which read:

“I just hope to keep you smiling even brighter for the rest of your life my Love. Wish you a long happy healthy and wonderful life for all our sake too.. ha ha ha cause we so shamelessly lean so hard on you… 😘😘😘😘😘❤️❤️❤️ we are blessed.HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY SARITA…”

The couple has been married for 20 years and is blessed with a son, Vedant. It was only last month when Vedant made his parents and country proud by winning silver medal at Asian Age Group Championship in the 4x100m freestyle relay.

Following which the proud father shared the picture of Vedant and his teammates with a quote which read: “India gets her Silver medal at the Asian Age Games. Gods grace .. Vedaants first official medal representing India .🙏🙏🙏🙏”

On the professional front, Madhavan will next be seen alongside Anushka Shetty in Nishabdam.

The film is been helmed by director Hemant Madhukar and it is been produced by Kona Venkat and TG Vishwa.

Nishabdam will hit the big screens in English, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu. A formal announcement on the films release date is yet to be announced by the makers.

