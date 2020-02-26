Ashmit Patel Finally Breaks His Silence On Long Time Feud With Sister Ameesha Patel: “I’ve Always Been There For Her &…”

There has been a lot of hue and cry around Ashmit Patel’s personal life of late after his engagement with actress Maheck Chahal was recently called off. It may also be recalled that Ashmit had also been making headlines after his long time standoff with his sister and actress Ameesha Patel. It may also be recalled that Ameesha had also accused her father of mismanaging her hard-earned money and that is where things were blown out of proportion in the Patel family.

Now, the former Bigg Boss contestant, who is known to fiercely guard his personal life has finally decided to break his silence on what went wrong.

Opening up about what went wrong with his sister, Ashmit said, “The stories have been floating for I don’t know how long, I guess for over fifteen years. And what do you possible explain or how much will you explain because I think people will think what they want to. Every day something new is being reported, so I don’t know what the new speculation is.”

However, Ashmit was quick to say that Ameesha is his sister and he has always been there for her. He also went on to say that he believes that he has always made himself available for Ameesha. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Ashmit further said, “She’s my sister and I love her to death and I’d be there for her no matter what, through all the thick and thin. I’ve always been there for her, she can count on me and hopefully I can also count on her for anything, anywhere and anytime.”

On the professional front, Ashmit will soon be making his digital debut with the series titled The Bull of Dalal Street. He is best known for his stint in the Salman Khan hosted reality show, Bigg Boss and films like Murder and Fight Club.

