Avengers: Endgame: Filmmaker Kevin Smith Calls THIS Scene Ft. Chris Evans AKA Captain America A ‘Divine Inspiration’

Avengers: Endgame is one of the best films of 2019 and there’s no doubt about it. Not just Marvel fans even a lot of celebrities around the world are huge fans of all the superheroes. Now, Kevin Smith has shared his views on one of the best scenes from the film.

Remember that scene when Captain America, played by Chris Evans lifts Thor (Chris Hemsworth) Mjolnir while attacking Thanos? That scene made the fans cheer out loudly in the cinema hall. Only a person worthy enough can lift that Mjolnir and after Thor, it was only Captain America who could do it.

Now, filmmaker Kevin Smith has shared a tweet regarding it and he is worshipping this particular scene with Avengers: Endgame. Smith wrote, “Religions have been founded on the Bible, resulting in millions of people deriving inspiration and moral strength from amazing stories about fantastic feats of faith. Hundreds of years from now, our descendants will find divine inspiration from the story of Cap wielding Mjolnir.”

Check out the tweet below:

Religions have been founded on the Bible, resulting in millions of people deriving inspiration and moral strength from amazing stories about fantastic feats of faith. Hundreds of years from now, our descendants will find divine inspiration from the story of Cap wielding Mjolnir. pic.twitter.com/UUBY1cYcym — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) February 19, 2020

Well, we wonder what the makers of Avengers and actor Chris Evans would say about Kevin’s reaction.

Which is your favourite scene from Avengers: Endgame? Let us know in your comments below.

