Prabhas21: Prabhas To Join Forces With Mahanati Maker Nag Ashwin For His Next

Prabhas’s fans can’t contain their excitement, as they took to the Internet to trend #Prabhas21 all across the social media following his next with Mahanati director Nag Ashwin. Yes, you read it right, Prabhas is collaborating with Keerthy Suresh’s Mahanati director for a film.

It was this afternoon when the makers took to their social media handles to announce the film which will be bankrolled by Ashwini Dutt under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies.

The makers along with the announcement has a tweet that read, “Proud to associate with #Prabhas for our prestigious project directed by @nagashwin7”

It will be for the first time where Prabhas and Nag Ashwin are teaming for a film project. The rest of the cast for the film will be announced in the coming days.

About Nag Ashwin, the filmmaker’s last directorial Mahanati which released in the year 2018 had set cash registers ringing at box office. The Telugu biopic which is based on the life of evergreen actress Savitri, when released was very well received by the audience.

Mahanati bagged three National Film Award last year under the categories of the Best feature film in Telugu, Best Actress, and Best costume design.

The film had South diva Keerthi Suresh in lead along with Dulquer Salmaan, Samantha Akkineni, Vijay Deverakonda in key roles.

Meanwhile talking about Prabhas, the Telugu superstar happens to be all busy these days with the shoot of #Prabhas20 which has been tentatively titled Jaan. The Prabhas starre is being helmed by KK Radha Krishna Kumar.

The romantic drama has Pooja Hegde as the leading lady opposite Prabhas.

