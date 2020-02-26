Alia Bhatt To Star In A Social Drama Helmed By Hindi Medium Director Saket Chaudhary?

Alia Bhatt is busy hopping amidst four film sets including Brahmastra, Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR and Sadak 2. Turns out the actress has got one more film as per the reports and might be seen in a social drama next. The highlight is that the film will be helmed by the director of the acclaimed film Hindi Medium Saket Chaudhary and below are all the details you would want to know.

Alia Bhatt will be seen leading a social drama. If reports are to believed the film will be a humorous take on a social subject and will be bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala. If the news happens to be true, this will be Alia’s fourth collaboration with the producer. Sajid and Alia last collaborated on Highway, 2 States and Kalank.

Saket who is known for the Irrfan Khan starrer, has been working on the script for a while now. If reports in Mumbai mirror are to be referred, Saket is keen on roping in Alia and has even narrated the film to her. Alia who has liked the pitch has given a verbal nod and might soon make things official.

As for the leading man, the makers are on a hunt for an actor to star opposite Alia in the film.

Meanwhile, Alia is now shooting for the final schedule of her Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.

