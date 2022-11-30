Asha Parekh is a well-known name in the Indian film industry and was recently seen at the 53rd International Film Festival of Goa (IFFI) among other notable artists from the entertainment industry. At the event, the Veteran actor expressed her concern over Indian women wearing western clothes

Asha Parekh, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Winner, is best known for her iconic performances in movies namely Dil Deke Dekho, Jab Pyar Kisi Se Hota Hai, Teesri Manzil, Caravan, Pyar Ka Mausam, Chirag, Do Badan, Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki, etc.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Asha Parekh addressed the audience at the IFFI 2022 and opened up about her concern over women’s attire these days. She stated that she had no idea why women were wearing gowns instead of Indian traditional outfits at weddings and added that they were just trying to copy Bollywood actresses. She even reflected on the movies that were being made nowadays while expressing her sadness about westernisation in the country.

“Everything has changed. The films that are being made. I don’t know, we are so westernized. These days, girls are attending Indian weddings, wearing gowns. Arre bhaiya, humari ghaghra choli, saariyan aur salwar-kameez hai aap wo pehno na. (We have ghagra choli, sarees, and salwar kameez, why don’t you wear those?) They just watch the heroines on the screen and wish to copy them. They just want to wear the clothes that are worn by the actors on screen. No matter even if they are fat or not, they just want to wear those clothes. I am very sad about westernization,” Asha Parekh said.

However, the veteran actress’ thoughts did not go well among the netizens. They began trolling the actress for her comments while slamming her for judging and fat-shaming women. One user wrote, “Asha ji …!!! Of all the people you are saying this??? Are you really fatshaming women who want to wear what they want to at their own weddings? Should we now go and compare you to ur contemporaries??? We won’t cause we aren’t you!.”

Another wrote, “Wearing a #Dress is a personal choice a #Woman makes, surprised that a #Veteran like #ashaparekh making comments #bodyshaming #Women and advising #IndianWomen what they should wear in our #IndianWeddings – least expected of her to make comments like this..sad actually indeed…….” On the other hand, a user also slammed the actress by sharing her pictures in western outfits. He wrote, “#ashaparekh in western clothes along with Helen n Wahida Rehman at Andaman Islands 👉🥳why this silly comment….”

Asha ji …!!! Of all the people you are saying this??? Are you really fatshaming women who want to wear what they want to at their own weddings? Should we now go and compare you to ur contemporaries??? We won't cause we aren't you!https://t.co/dWWEDhS6cV — Pooja (@Poohjaanena) November 29, 2022

Wearing a #Dress is a personal choice a #Woman makes, surprised that a #Veteran like #ashaparekh making comments #bodyshaming #Women and advising #IndianWomen what they should wear in our #IndianWeddings – least expected of her to make comments like this..sad actually indeed……. — Ravi Venkatraman (@ravivraman) November 29, 2022

#ashaparekh in western clothes along with Helen n Wahida Rehman at Andaman Islands

👉🥳why this silly comment…., pic.twitter.com/LoFgnxv05e — Protagonist — (@Protagonisttttt) November 28, 2022

