On his birthday today, actor Aayush Sharma treated his fans and followers with an explosive teaser for his fourth film ‘AS04’.

Aayush’s unmatchable swag with stylised action churns the perfect formula of entertainment, stirring the anticipation for the 2023 release.

The teaser begins with the suave Aayush Sharma tugging guitar strings while a group of armed men barge in to attack him. He turns his swag on leading to a power-packed action sequence.

Talking about the teaser, Aayush Sharma said: “‘AS04’ is a very exciting project and especially launching it on my birthday feels like the best birthday gift.”

“The genre of the film is new for me and I’m having a blast working on it. I play a very interesting character with a very distinct look, style and personality, and I am excited for the audience to witness this new avatar of me,” added Aayush Sharma.

The announcement for ‘AS04’ comes in soon after Aayush Sharma said the first glimpse teaser of his third film ‘AS03’, marking a string of promising films back to back.

