Bollywood actor and superstar Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma has announced his third film on social media and shared that it will release next year.

Aayush took to Instagram, where he shared a still from the film, without divulging much about the film.

Alongside the picture, Aayush Sharma wrote: “Iss film mai guitar bhi bajega aur rubber band bhi… aur agar main saari details Abhi bata doonga toh Mazza bhi kirkara ho jayegaa Bas yeh bolna tha, milenge 2023 mai.”

In the image, Aayush is holding a rubber band from his mouth and looks dapper in a suit.

Previously, Aayush Sharma, who is a big fan of Japanese Manga series ‘Naruto’, says he has always tried to imitate and learn Naruto Uzumaki’s Ninja-style of action.

Naruto will be available in five languages on Sony YAY!, and to celebrate that, actors and anime fans Aayush and Esha Deol have shared their excitement.

Aayush shared: “Japanese anime has always been my fascination and I am truly excited to see my all-time favourite hero Naruto on television. I have always tried to imitate and learn his Ninja-style of action and am eager to share my favourite moves with my kids too. Can’t wait to see my favourite Shinobi’s quest to become a Hokage on television.”

Aayush Sharma made his film debut with Salman’s production ‘Loveyatri’ in 2018. His last release was ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ in 2021, where he featured opposite Salman.

